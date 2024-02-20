2 youths land in jail for manhandling police personnel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Arguments and manhandling police personnel proved costly to two youths during the celebration of Shivjayanti.

The duo identified as Vicky Premsinha Chhapule (22, Rajabaazar) and Yogesh Premsinha Chhapule (25, Pundliknagar) were sent to Harsul Jail.

It may be noted that Police Inspector Rajendra Holkar, PSI Vikram Sinha Chavan, and Constable Bharat Sinha Dulhat were on duty at Sille-Khana Chowk. The Sille-Khana to Kranti Chowk road was closed to traffic due to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebration.

The accused Yogesh and Vicky insisted on removing the barricades at 9 pm. The police informed them about the reason for the closure of the road. However, they tried to take their two-wheeler directly at the policemen. The nameplate on the uniform of police personnel was broken.

Holkar and Chavan tried to catch them. The youth threatened policemen with lodging a robbery case against them. Both of them were brought to the police station. They were arrested and were produced in the court on Tuesday. PSI Anita Bagul said that the court granted them judicial custody. The accused works in a shop while their father is a vegetable vendor.