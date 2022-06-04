200 illegal in Begampura-Pahadsinghpura disconnected

Massive protest of citizens, drive held under police bandobast

Aurangabad, June 4: A team of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) held a campaign in Begampura and Pahadsinghpura area against illegal water connections. Despite facing severe protest, the team disconnected 200 illegal connections.

The AMC has appointed a team under the guidance of chief accounts officer Santosh Wahule to disconnect unauthorized pipes. The team found thousands of unauthorized water connections at Begampura, Pahadsinghpura, Padegaon and Shahnoor Miya Dargah premises. As many as 1,200 illegal connections were found on the Pahadsinghpura main waterline.

On Saturday, the municipal corporation got bandobast of 30 police officials of Begumpura police station. Accordingly, the team reached Begampura at 11 am. Seeing the squad, the women created a stir. Some women sat in front of the JCB. The protestors demanded to first cut the illegal connection in the vicinity of the Pahadsinghpura water tank. So a team went to Pahadsinghpura area. There also the team faced stiff opposition. Police inspector S Potdar gave a warning to stop the protest. Excavation carried out by a JCB found a network of illegal connections. In all, 200 illegal connections were disconnected.

Anger against Shiv Sena

The women expressed anger against former Shiv Sena corporator of Begumpura ward Sachin Khaire. The women threatened to teach Khaire a lesson if he comes to the area.