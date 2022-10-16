2000 e-vehicles, but charging station only a handful

AMC had announced to set up 200 charging station for E-vehicles

Aurangabad:

The number of E-Vehicles (EVs) in the district has reached 2,000. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) announced six months ago to set up charging stations at around 200 places in the city to promote EV. However, the AMC has only been able to set up three charging stations in the Smart City office, while the rest of the stations are only on paper.

EVs are being promoted to curb pollution. Over 23,352 vehicles running on diesel fuel were sold in the district between 2016 to March 2022, however, after 2018, the purchase of four-wheelers running on diesel has decreased by almost 50 percent. Citizens are increasingly attracted to EVs. With increasing fuel prices, the purchase of EVs has increased. Compared to last year, the number of electric four-wheelers has doubled in the first three months of this year. At present, there are more than 2000 e-vehicles in the district.

When will charging stations increase

To promote e-vehicles, the AMC announced plans to set up 200 charging centers in the city. It was also said that there will be charging centers in all government offices, petrol pumps, malls, bus stands, railway stations and business complexes. 3 stations in Smart City At present three charging stations have been set up in the office of Smart City. Similarly, a charging facility is also available at the petrol pump at Central Zakat Naka. Hence most of the EV users are charging their vehicles at home.

Electric vehicles in the district:

Two wheeler : 1779

Three Wheeler : 155

Four wheeler : 399