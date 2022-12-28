2022 Sensational events

- A girl from Deogiri College Sukhpreet Kaur was killed by a jilted lover in one-sided love in May.

- A young girl Renuka Dhepe was killed by her lover in a room at Naregaon in May. The murderer later committed suicide by hanging himself.

- A minor girl with the help of her boyfriend, a girl and another friend killed her mother in Mukundwadi area who was proving a hurdle in her love affair in May.

- A woman with the help of her brother killed her troublesome husband and later the victim was burnt him near a hillock in Himayat Baug area in June.

- A scribe of an U-tube channel in his extramarital affair with a married woman killed her over suspicion of her character in Hudco area in August.

- State Excice department seized illicit liquor brought from Diu and Daman in three vehicles in the city in July.

- Bullies forcefully entered in a house of national tennis coach Rajendra Dungwal and beat his old mother and daughter and also took away the household articles from the house in a truck in December.

- A scrap vendor was kidnapped by three persons and detained in a house in Satara area and he was robbed of cash amounting to Rs 2.19 lakh.

- Khalil Shaikh, a resident of Baijipura killed his wife by hitting a grinding stone on her head in front of their children in March.

- A tractor driver from Nagsennagar, Shaukat Abbas Shah was killed by the owner of the tractor in March when he asked him for salary.

- A hardcore criminal Shaikh Shahrukh Shaikh Anwar murdered his friend Haider Khan alias Shareq Khan over petty reason.

- An ex-policeman who took voluntary retirement attacked and brutally injured PI Vyankatesh Kendre of Jinsi Police station in June.