21 foreigners disembark from Deccan Odyssey for local sightseeing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The ambitious Deccan Odyssey luxurious train today arrived at the Daulatabad railway station with 21 foreign tourists, this morning. These tourists hail from Australia, United States and Poland countries.

The train, which also runs as the Indian Odyssey train (with 7 nights and 8 days journey), starts from New Delhi and after crossing Rajasthan and Gujarat states it enters in Maharashtra to stop at Ellora Caves and Mumbai.

Tourism expert Jaswant Singh said, “ The tourists de-boarded the luxury train at Daulatabad at around 11 am. They were welcomed by according traditional ‘aukshan’ at the platform. The tourists then proceeded to visit the Daulatabad Fort and Ellora Caves in the afternoon. The tourists then boarded the train in the evening and left towards the last stop - Mumbai.”