22-storeyed building remains an unfilled dream

It is learnt that one builder and developer applied for building permission with the AMC's Town Planning section, six months ago. He sought permission to construct the multi-storeyed building in Satara Parisar. The officers also accepted his application and served him a notice to pay the building permission charges. However, the developer did not turn up to pay the charges. Hence the dream of developing a high-rise building in the city could not proceed beyond the paper.

It may be noted that the state government's Urban Development Department (UDD) has decided to implement new Development Control Rules (DCR) in the state. Accordingly, it granted relaxation for the construction of buildings up to a height of 70-metres. However, not a single builder or developer contacted the AMC to build the heightened buildings.