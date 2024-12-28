22 students of Shreeyash College get placements

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Training and Placement Cell (CTPC) of Shreeyash College of Engineering and Technology organised a campus placement drive recently for students from BTech (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, and Computer Science branches) and MBA (Marketing and HR branches).

Prominent companies such as BG Lin Electricals, Ever Electronics Pune, Aurangabad Auto Ancillary, Yashshree Press Comp, Agile Technology Solutions, Grind Master Machines, and Infisol Energy participated in this recruitment event.

The placement process included pre-placement sessions, online and offline technical tests (technical) and HR interview rounds. A total of 22 students were selected, including 14 Engineering students and 8 MBA students, in the campus recruitment.

Chairman of Shreeyash Pratishthan Baswaraj Mangrule, Trustee Aishwarya Mangrule, Chief Executive Officer Col Joy Daniel, Principal Dr B M Patil, head of the CTPC Anil Palve and heads of Departments wished the best of luck to the successful candidates.