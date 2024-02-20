23rd Convocation of MUHS to be held on Feb 23

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 23rd convocation ceremony of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will be organised at the university Headquarters in Nashik on February 23.

Vice Chancellor Lieut Gen Dr Madhuri Kanitkar (Retd WVSP, AVSP, VSP) said that Chancellor and Governor Ramesh Bais would preside over the convocation ceremony online.

Pro-Chancellor of the University and the Minister of Medical Education Hasan Mushrif will be the chief guest while Belgaum-based KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research’s VC Nitin Gangne will be the guest of honour. University Registrar Dr Rajendra Bangal said that the convocation ceremony would commence at the teacher training centre of the campus, at 11 am.

MUHS’s Controller of Examination Dr Sandeep Kadu said that a special honorary degree D Litt will be awarded to Dr Christopher D'Souza for his outstanding contribution in the field of health. His research work on otosclerosis has earned him national and global recognition. Dr D'Souza has made a remarkable contribution to humanity by helping poor and marginalized children with the precious gift of hearing. This convocation will be broadcast live on the YouTube channel.