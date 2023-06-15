24-metres wide road reduce to 8-mtrs

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) municipal commissioner, G Sreekanth, has inspected the construction of the road stretching from Champa Chowk to Rengtipura and ordered his subordinates to speed up the work.

The 24 metres wide road is being built under the Smart City Mission. The works are going on in phases. Meanwhile, the construction of the above cement concrete road has been halted due to the non-removal of encroachments on the route from Champa Chowk to Rengtipura. The citizens have also complained that the quality of the road constructed is of sub-standard quality. Hence taking cognizance of the complaints, the civic chief inspected the road on Wednesday.

It may be noted that the Smart City Office administration has proposed the construction of 66 roads including the road from Damdi Mahal to Rengtipura under the Smart City Mission. As of today, the construction of the road has been completed till Champa Chowk. The road is 24 metres wide as per the Development Plan, but due to encroachments on both sides of the road, its width has been reduced to 8 metres only.

It is indeed a challenge before the civic authorities to free encroachments existing on 14-metres to widen the road to its actual width. The road work is going on for the past eight months. The Smart City officials accompanying the civic chief brought to his notice that the CSMC officials have not yet removed encroachments creating an obstruction in the widening of the road. The smart city officials brought the issue to the notice of the civic chief.

The property owners have submitted the ownership documents to the municipal corporation. The administration will be sanctioning TDR as land compensation to them, soon. The process of granting compensation is yet to be started. The residents, however, demand to award alternate land as compensation against the acquisition of their properties. The civic chief has assured them of considering their demand, it is learnt.