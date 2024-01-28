2.5 kg tumor removed from patient’s neck

Surgery successfully done by doctors of GMCH and Government Cancer hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thyroid gland enlarged and a tumor of around 2.5 kg was formed in a patient’s neck. As a result, it became difficult to swallow food and even speak. However, the doctors of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Government Cancer Hospital (GCH) performed a complicated surgery and relieved the patient of the neck tumor and pain.

The 42-year-old patient, a resident of Gevrai (Beed), was suffering from an enlarged thyroid gland weighing about 2.5 kg for the past 15 years. He was having trouble swallowing as well as speaking. The patient reached GMCH for treatment. He started treatment in the ear-nose-throat-department at the hospital and GCH. The doctors surgically removed this large tumor. Head of ENT department Dr Sunil Deshmukh successfully performed this difficult surgery with the help of his colleagues.

Anesthesiologist Dr Sonal Pachore, Dr Mahendra Katre, Dr Prashant Keche, Dr Sonali Jatale along with staff helped in this surgery. Dean Dr Shivaji Shukre and officer of special duty Dr Arvind Gaikwad were present.

What is this tumor

Dr Sunil Deshmukh said, due to lack of iodine, this disease is found in certain areas. A tumor may also be present. So eat iodized salt in food. If you notice such a tumor, consult a specialist immediately.