26 junior resident doctors will join GMCH

MD-MS course admission - First Round of State and All India Quota Admission

Aurangabad:

The first round of admissions of the All India quota for post graduate medical education in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) was completed on Friday. The first round of state quota will be completed on Saturday. So far 26 junior residents-1 doctors have been enrolled for MD-MS courses in the GMCH, said Dr Shiraz Baig.

The GMCH has 195 PG seats for PG medical education (MD-MS). Out of them 98 seats are under Central quota and 97 seats are under State quota. After the State quota selection list was announced on October 3, the admission started from October 4. Till Friday, 16 admissions were made through this quota. Saturday is the last date for admission in this round. Friday was the deadline for admission through the All India quota. By Friday afternoon, 10 admissions had been made through this quota. The admissions process was being supervised by GMCH dean Dr Varsha Rote- Kaginalkar. The admission committee for this round conducted by CET cell for MCC (All India quota) and State quota comprises Dr Ganesh Miturkar, Dr Anil Gaikwad, Dr Amarnath Avargaonkar, Dr S Ashfaq, along with Dr Sunita Suryavanshi.

195 seats in these courses

Anesthesiology 25, Physiology 3, Biochemistry 2, Dermatology 2, ENT 4, Forensic Medicine 3, Medicine 20, Surgery 20, Gynecology and Obstetrics 21, Ophthalmology 8, Pathology 14, Pharmacology 3, Physiology 3, Gerontology 5, Microbiology 13, Community Medicine 12, Psychiatry 3, X-Ray 13, Radio Therapy 2 and other 21 courses. The 195 seats of postgraduate courses are available in the GMCH.