27-year-old woman admitted to GMCH after illegal abortion in Pune!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 27-year-old married woman hailing from the city has been admitted in critical condition after she underwent an illegal abortion at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) recently.

The doctors spotted a hole in her uterus and internal intestines. Hence after examining her health condition, they performed a surgical operation by removing her uterus.

On inquiry, the relatives of the patient informed that she had undergone an abortion in Pune, but they did not reveal the name of the hospital. Meanwhile, the critical condition of a woman hints that it is a case of an illegal abortion.

The patient is a resident of the city and was admitted to GMCH on May 6. The hospital performed surgery on her on priority to save her from further complications. She has been undergoing treatment for the last nine days, said the GMCH doctors.

The woman is already a mother of three daughters. The woman and her family members confided in the abortion in Pune, but avoiding to name the hospital. Hence the question arises whether the abortion was done in Pune or the city.

MLC in GMCH

Head of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) Department at GMCH, Dr Shrinivas Gadappa said, “The MLC has been done and the police will be conducting the further inquiry. As per legal norms, the foetus can be aborted till the 24th week. However, many of them are not aware of it and hence they attempt to abort in a wrong way and risk the life of the patient.”