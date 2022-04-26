2700 researchers get provisional Ph D admission letter in Bamu

Aurangabad, April 26:

The Ph D Section of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) issued a provisional Ph D admission letter to more than 2700 researchers.

It may be noted that near 3,500 candidates were selected for Ph D admissions in different 40 subjects including English, and Political Science, in February, on research proposal presentation completion before Department Research Committee (DRC) and Research Advisory Committee (RAC).

Around 2700 candidates who completed the required process received the provisional admission letter from the faculty of Science Technology, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Humanities and Faculty of interdisciplinary Studies.

When contacted, the director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Ganesh Manza said that the provisional admission letter was issued to 85 per cent of the total selected candidates for the Ph D admissions in various subjects. He said that the remaining students would get once the shortcomings in their proposals were removed.

Box

Confirmation letter to be given on completion pre-Ph D course

Dr Ganesh Manza said that the candidates were asked to submit the joining report along with the required documents.

“The final admission confirmation letter will be issued on the completion of pre-Ph D course work. We doing planning the schedule of the course. The aspirants can continue their research work,” he said. The subject-wise course is conducted in each department of the university and each candidate has to attend it full time. A test is conducted upon the completion of the course and a grade is accorded on the basis of participants' performance.

Box

The university conducted RRC of 40 subjects from September to November 2021 while the selection was released in January and February in a phased- manner. The subjects included Library and Information Science, Computer Science, Botany, Zoology, Chemistry, Economics, English, Hindi, Women Studies, Psychology, Geography, Education, Sociology, Political Science, History, Environmental Science,Statistics, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics, Geology, Business Administration, Urdu, Sanskrit, Dramatics, Mass Communication and Journalism.