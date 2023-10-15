28 teachers &employees unions up in arms against Govt policy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A federation of 28 unions of Teachers, employees of schools and colleges, and education societies will agitate between October 21 and November 1 against the State Government’s policy of privatisation, contract system and closure of Government schools in rural areas and allowing corporate people to adopt schools. The office-bearers of the different unions gave this information in a press conference held on Sunday.

The Government, through its orders dated September 6, decided to appoint teachers on a contract basis and abolish permanent job policy in the education field. It also made a decision to close schools which have less strength of students and allow the adoption of 62,000 schools across the State.

The unions' office-bearers said that economic, armed forces and education fields should be strong so that the State and country can compete on a global level.

The unions will stage ‘Ghantanad’ at Kranti Chowk, at 2 pm on October 18 followed by a demonstration at 2 pm on October 21, Dharana at 11 am on October 26 and a mega morcha from Kranti Chowk to Divisional Commissionerate at 11 am on November 1.

Walmik Surase, Manoj Patil, Sunil Magre, Dr Umakant Rathore, Namdev Sonawane, Pradeep Vikhe, Prakash Sonawane, Subhash Mehr, Shaikh Mansoor, Chandrakant Chavan, Devanand Wankhede, Padmakar Kamble, Shivaji Chavan, Sunil Wakekar, Salim Mirza Baig, Vitthal Badar, Biju Marag, Vijay Kathar, Yogesh Patil, Rajesh Hiwale, Sunil Pandey, P M Pawar, Shyam Rajput, Praveen Avhale Patil, Sandeep Lagame, Rakesh Khairnar, D R Khairnar, Ramesh Jadhav, Rajesh Bhusari, Santosh Tathe, Kishore Palaskar, Moin Shaikh and Ilajuddin Farooqui were present.