296 types of medicines available free in GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 296 types of medicines are available free of cost at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

There are queues not just in the Outpatient Department (OPD) but also for medicines. Due to the Chitthi Muktainitiative, the patients are getting medicines free of cost.

Earlier, patients were asked to bring medicines from outside. Now, medicines are easily available in GMCH.

The GMCH provides free medicines for every disease from newborns to old age. A year ago, 84 types of medicines were available free of cost. Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre said that now, their number reached 296 types of medicines.

The number of different medicines available in OPD has increased from 35 to 105. The GMCH has a sufficient stock of medicines up to March 2025. The GMCH administration is ready to ensure that every patient gets medicine along with free treatment.

The medicines list contains medicines for diseases like heart stroke, which are available in abundance. The cost of these medicines is up to Rs 55,000.

A patient with GBS disease is given up to 20 doses. The one-time cost of medicines ranges from Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000. He said that various expensive medicines are being made available to the patients.