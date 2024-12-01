2nd phase of medical exams begins today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The second phase of winter sessions-2024 examinations of health science courses will commence on December 2.

Maharashtra University Health Sciences (MUHS) will hold the examination at 100 centres from December 2 to January 2.

Controller of Examination Dr Sandeep Kadu said that a total of approximately 30,902 students would appear at 100 centres from all over the State.

The students of various undergraduate courses (MBBS (OLD)-year I II and III, MBBS (2019)-year II, BDS-year II, III and IV, basic B Sc-Nursing and P B Bsc (all years), postgraduate courses-

PG Medical MD, MS, DM, Mch, PG Diploma, MSc Medical (Biochemistry and Microbiology), university courses-MPH and M.Phil will take their examinations in the session.