2nd phase of teacher recruitment: selection list announced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The list of candidates recommended under selection without an interview in the teacher recruitment process being implemented through the Pavitra portal was announced. A total of 1,114 candidates were selected in the state, including 963 for Marathi medium, 100 for Urdu medium, 35 for Hindi medium, and 16 for Bengali medium. The candidates who have been waiting for the last few months have now got some relief due to this.

402 candidates selected from open category

Accordingly, the names of 1,114 candidates were recommended for 1,588 vacant posts under selection without interview. Out of which, 554 teachers were selected for classes 1 to 4, followed by 210 candidates for classes 6 to 8, 216 candidates for classes 9 to 10, and 134 teachers for classes 11 to 12. Of them, 35 are from Scheduled Castes, 64 from Scheduled Tribes, 37 from Vimukta Jatai (A), 26 from Nomadic Tribes (B), 22 from Nomadic Tribes (C), 14 from Nomadic Tribes (D), 6 from Special Backward Classes, 168 from OBC, 107 from Economically Weaker Sections, 133 from Socially and Educationally Backward Classes, and 402 from Open Category.

Demand to convert Urdu medium post to open category

Sajid Nisar Ahmed, founder of the Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh demanded that if 100 candidates were selected for 258 vacant posts in the Urdu medium, then 158 vacant posts of the medium should be converted to open category. He made this demand with Education Commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh.

During the second phase of the teacher recruitment process being implemented through the Pavitra portal for a total of 1,588 vacant posts. Sajid Ahmed said that 18 Zilla Parishads, which opted for selection without interviews in the second phase, had demanded recruitment of 468 vacant posts, followed by 13 Municipal Corporations (362 posts), 57 Municipal Councils (221 posts), and 25 private educational institutions (537 posts).