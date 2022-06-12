3 beneficiaries of Udayan Shalini Fellowship in HSC result

Aurangabad, June 12:

Three beneficiaries of Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF) came out with flying colours in the HSC result.

Udayan Care, which implements the USF project, lauded the spirit of the underprivileged girls who have studied hard and are persevering in their dreams despite limited resources.

The names of the students are as follows; Science stream- Vishakha Ranvir (88.33 per cent), Rajnandini Bhagat (87.67 per cent) and Priyanka Tarte ( 85.33 per cent).

Commerce-Nandini Parmeshwari (86.83per cent), Sonu Sable (85.17 per cent) and Preeti Tribhuvan (83.67 per cent).

Arts-Uma Jadhav ( 85.50 per cent), Bharti Mangate (81.33 per cent) and Priyanka Palaskar (77.50 per cent).

The bright Shalinis are taking education with Asawa Brothers Junior College, Takshashila Junior College and Chhaganraoji Bhujbal Uchh Madhyamic Vidhyalay.