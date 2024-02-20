3 city Architects honoured on national level

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three architectures of the city were honoured on a national level for their special recognition.

Ar. Sunil Mohan Bhale has received the “Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) Presidential Special Award’ for being an outstanding member and also received special recognition for organizing IIAPL-13 as a convener at the national level convention held at Lucknow, recently.

Ar. Swapnil Pargaonkar was honoured with a certificate of merit at the convention. Ar. Ashwini Gambhir received a certificate of merit at the State level IIA-Maharashtra conference held in Akola recently.

The Indian Institute of Architects Premier League (IIAPL) is a national flagship inter-chapter sports event of the IIA held every year. The event includes Cricket, Badminton and Table Tennis tournaments. IIA Maharashtra Chapter organised the event in the city from January 31 to February 3.

Vice chairman (IIA State chapter) and convener of IIAPL-13 Ar. Sunil Bhale expressed that this recognition wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible teamwork and dedication entire team. IIA city centre chairman Ar. Shyam Shelar, vice chairman Ar Sanjay Pathe, treasurer Ar Swapnil Pargaonkar, Joint Secretary-Sachin Sangshetty, Piyush Kapadiya and all the executive committee members congratulated the awardees.

The team worked under the guidance of all past city centre chairmen who laid the foundation of the Centre namely, architects Vijay Tawade, Dilip Sarda, Ramesh Nagpal, Rajan Nadkarni, Prasad Kulkarni, Alkesh Gangwal, Ajay Thakur, Sunil Deshpande, Deepak Deshpande and Neeraj Badjate (Immediate Past Chairman)