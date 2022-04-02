3 corona patients reported on Saturday

Aurangabad, April 2:

In all, three corona suspects were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Three patients were found in the city while no patient was reported in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Saturday

Patients found: 03 (City: 3, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,767

Patients discharged: 07 (City: 05, Rural: 02)

Total discharged: 1,66,020

Active Patient: 15

Total deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Saturday)

Vaccination situation in District

Total Vaccination: 50,77,620

First Dose: 29,23,184

Second Dose: 21,08,610

Precaution Dose: 45,826