3 corona patients reported on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 2, 2022 10:20 PM2022-04-02T22:20:02+5:302022-04-02T22:20:02+5:30
Aurangabad, April 2:
In all, three corona suspects were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Three patients were found in the city while no patient was reported in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Saturday
Patients found: 03 (City: 3, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,767
Patients discharged: 07 (City: 05, Rural: 02)
Total discharged: 1,66,020
Active Patient: 15
Total deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Saturday)
Vaccination situation in District
Total Vaccination: 50,77,620
First Dose: 29,23,184
Second Dose: 21,08,610
Precaution Dose: 45,826