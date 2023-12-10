3-day National Seeds Congress to be kicked off today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The three-day 12th National Seeds Congress jointly organised by Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University (VNMAU)-Parbhani, Indian Society of Seed Technology (ISST)-Delhi and National Seeds Research and Training Centre (NSRTC), Varanasi, on ‘Innovations and Challenges in Quality Seed Availability under Changing Climat’ will be kicked off in the city on December 11.

Addressing a press conference, Vice Chancellor of VNMAU Dr Indra Mani said that union Agriculture Minister and State’s Agriculture Minister were to attend the inaugural ceremony.

However, the union Agriculture Minister resigned while the State’s Agriculture Minister was busy in the Assembly winter session. Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Dr Mangla Roy will inaugurate the conference.

Seed Mother Padmashri Rahibai Popere, Agriculture Commissioner (Central Government) Dr P K Singh, progressive farmer Padmashri Kanwalsingh Chouhan, former chairman of Indian Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board Dr C D Mayee, Ajay Rana from Indian Food Security, Dr S A Patil, chairman of Indian Council for Seeds Technology Dr H S Gupta and Dr Duttaprasad Waskar will also grace the event.

Private seed producers, farmers, and agriculture researchers will also participate in the Congress.

The valedictory ceremony of the event will be held in the presence of Padmashri Dr R S Paroda on December 13. Dr K S Beg, Ramesh Thombre and others were also present at the briefing.

The experts will hold discussions on innovation in seed research for climate resilience, seed quality assurance: challenges and assurance, and emerging trends in seeds processing and storage.