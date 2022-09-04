3 family members lost life due to man’s mistake

Aurangabad, Sept 4:

A woman and her two minor sons lost their lives at Bhendtakli Tanda in Gevrai tehsil of Beed on September 3 because of her husband’s mistake.

The deceased have been identified as Lalita alias Kavita Kanta Rathod (30), Prashant Rathod (08) and Kunal Rathod (07, Bhendtakli tanda, Gevrai).

According to details, Kanta Shriram Rathod broke branches of a tamarind tree located near his farm weir. The branches fell on the electricity line which had no current at that time.

Kanta took a connection of a single phase from the broken line to start his electric water pump. He did not inform anybody about it.

His wife Kavita and two sons came in contact with the wire and died from electrocution.

Lalita’s brother Bhagwan Nandu Chavan (Barabhai tanda, Majalgaon) lodged a complaint at Talwada Police Station against Kanta Rathod. A case was registered against him.