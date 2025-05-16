3 men detained for suspicious activity at Waluj

Three youths were detained by Waluj MIDC police around 2.30 am on Wednesday near the Rajput Petrol Pump at Oasis Chowk, Waluj MIDC for allegedly loitering under suspicious circumstances.

The detained individuals have been identified as Mohammad Ashpak, Dnyaneshwar Kamble, and Ishwar Gawande. According to the police, while on patrol, spotted the trio hiding in the dark. When confronted, the suspects attempted to flee but were caught after a short chase. None of them were carrying valid identification or mobile phones, and they failed to provide a reasonable explanation for their presence at the location. Police have registered a case under relevant sections for suspicious loitering with possible criminal intent.A case has been registered at the Waluj MIDC police station. Further investigation is underway.