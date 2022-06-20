3 remanded in PC in bogus seeds case

Aurangabad, June 20:

Three directors of a seed company were remanded in the police custody for three days on Monday. The accused have been identified as Vaibhav Anil Mapari (26, MERA, Chikhli, Buldhana), Prashant Narsingrao Nikam (Sindhkhedraja) and Dhananjay Dattatray Mahajan (Changephal, Sindhkhedraja).

The three accused were friends and after completing the graduation in agriculture they joined a seed company. After some time, they left the company and started their own company named ‘Krishi Samruddhi Seeds’ at Deulgaonraja.

Later, they started packaging of the seeds in Om Pack Industries owned by their relative Balkrishna Sonawane and Dattatray Gheware at Jogeshwari in Waluj area. They purchased 100 quintals Soyabeen seeds from a farmer at Kinvala in Chikhli. They packed these seeds in bags without doing any process on it.

On receiving this information, the technical officer of Agriculture department Prashant Pawar, divisional quality inspector Ashish Kalushe, agriculture officer Ajay Gawali, Waluj MIDC police station PI Sandeep Gurme, PSI Rahul Nirwal and others on Saturday raided the factor and seized bogus seeds amounting Rs 16 lakh.

The samples of the seized seeds were sent to Parbhani for testing in the laboratory. Meanwhile, the three directors were produced before the court and have been remanded in the police custody for three days.