3 researchers get patent for novel formulation to lower BP

Aurangabad, June 7:

The Government of India granted a patent for the development of the ‘Sustained release Metoprolol Succinate Tablets’ formulation which is useful to lower hypertension.

A team comprising Dr Sanjay Toshniwal (director, Vidarbh Institute of Pharmacy, Washim), Dr Jitendra Naik (director, University Institute of Chemical Technology, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon) and Dr Anand Kulkarni from the city have innovated the formulation.

They received Indian Patent grant certificate from Indian Patent Office for their research. Hypertension is a chronic, persistent, largely asymptomatic disease and contributes to major deaths annually in India.

The researchers said that the present invention provides novel sustained-release compositions suitable for oral administration.

“Despite the availability of different technologies for modified release preparation containing highly soluble drug and metoprolol succinate, there is a need for better modified released preparations with simple and easily manufactured compositions. Lowering high blood pressure helps to prevent strokes, heart attacks, and kidney problems,” they added.