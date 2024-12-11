3 shops sealed to recover dues of Rs 8 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation squad sealed three establishments today to recover property tax of around Rs 8 lakh from the shopkeepers.

The Zone No. 1 team sealed one shop in Manzoorpura, Mulamchi Bazar and Lota Karanja. However, one shop was unsealed after the owner deposited his dues through a cheque.

The Zone No. 1 has to recover Rs 2.66 lakh from shopkeeper Shaikh Rahim (Manzoorpura), Rs 3.54 lakh from shopkeeper Prakash Jadhav (Mulamchi Bazar) and Rs 1.57 lakh from shopkeeper Shah Gulab Quadri (Lota Karanja). Of which, the Shah Gulab cleared his dues on the spot.

The action has been initiated under the guidance of the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth and the assessor and collector of tax Aparna Thete by assistant commissioner Sanjay Suradkar and his team.