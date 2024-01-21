30 public holidays for students, teachers of university & colleges in 2024

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students, employees and teachers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and affiliated colleges will have 30 public holidays in 2024. Of them, there will be two local holidays to be declared by the district collector.

There are 55 university departments and 480 undergraduate and postgraduate colleges in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv with more than 3 lakh students. Registrar of the university issued the list of public holidays for the year. There are 28 public holidays, excluding local ones, which will be applicable for educational institutions in four districts. A total of four public holidays are on Sundays, including Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) and Mahavir Janma Kalyanak (April 21).

Some of the holidays with dates and days are as follows

--Republic Day (January 26, Friday

--Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (February 19)

--Holi-second day (March 25, Monday)

--Good Friday (March 29, Friday)

--Gudi Padwa (April 9, Tuesday)

--Ramza Eid (April 11, Thursday)

--Maharashtra Day (May 1, Wednesday)

--Independence Day & Parsi New Year (August 15, Thursday)

--University Foundation Day (August 23, Friday)

--Marathwada Mukti Sangram (September 17, Tuesday)

--Gandhi Jayanti (October 2, Wednesday)

--Dussehra (October 12, Saturday)

--Diwali Laxmipoojan (November 1, Friday)

-Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 15, Friday)

--Christmas (December 25, Wednesday)