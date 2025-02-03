34 Drug traffickers arrested in Overnight Sunday raid
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
After the pressure of the Guardian minister, the NDPS Squad and Crime Branch cracked down on drug peddlers and users, arresting 57 individuals in 48 hours, including 7 notorious traffickers and 50 drug users on Sunday.
Among those arrested were Ajay Thakur, a wanted criminal from Satara involved in MD drug trafficking, and his wife Rani Thakur. Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar launched the anti-drug campaign on Saturday, targeting both suppliers and addicts.
Key Actions:
Saturday Night Raids: 24 cases registered, with sniffer dogs aiding in searches of suspects’ homes.
Sunday Follow-Up: 34 more cases filed, leading to the arrest of 38 individuals, including 5 minors.
Ajay Thakur’s 11-day freedom ends
Ajay Thakur, a history-sheeter with over 20 serious crimes, was released from jail on January 22 after a year. He resumed drug trafficking with his wife and mother-in-law. During a raid led by Inspector Geeta Bagwade and Sub-Inspector Amol Mhaske, police seized:
1.43 grams of cannabis
160 narcotic tablets
11 packets (12 grams) of MD drugs
Other key arrests included Anil Malve (Naregaon), Arun Shingare, Santosh Khare, Ashok Bhale Rao, Deepak Malke, and Ayesha Khan (a Gujarat-based woman linked to the racket).
Anti-drug campaign: Police Station-wise arrests
Police Station Cases Registered
Cidco 5
Jahangirnagar 2
Jinsi 1
Satara 2
M. CIDCO 4
M. Valuj 4
City Chowk 3
Cantonment 5
Vedantnagar 2
Harsul 2
Kranti chowk 1
Waluj 1
Mukundwadi 1
