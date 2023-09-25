4 candidates in fray for 2 seats for MC elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There are four candidates in the fray for the election of two posts of Management Council (MC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu). Election returning officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the elections would be held on September 30. The university announced the schedule of election of two members of MC through the Academic Council. The process of election of the Senate and Management Council was already held while two posts of MC were lying vacant.

The AC has 78 members. Of them, eight were elected from the teachers' category while 38 were from the chairmen of the Board of Students in four faculties. A total of nine members were nominated for AC by the Governor and chancellor of the university Ramesh Bai in July while eight more members from different fields were nominated in the current month to complete the members' posts in MC.

The 18 posts of members on AC are still vacant. The process of MC elections on September 8. After the scrutiny, the final valid list of the candidates was displayed on Monday.

A total of seven candidates filed 13 nomination papers. After the scrutiny, the nomination papers of five candidates were declared valid while one candidate withdrew his nomination. Now, four candidates are in the fray. The election for the two members will be conducted in the AC meeting to be organised at Mahatma Phule Hall, at 11.30 am, on September 30.

The elections of authorities and bodies in many universities faced hurdles while Bamu completed the election process smoothly.

This will be the last phase of the elections in the university Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the teachers, officers and employees made a lot of effort for the election.