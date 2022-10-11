4-day Central Youth Festival to begin on Oct 16

Auragabad, Oct 11:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will host the four-day Central Youth Festival (CYF) on the city campus from October 16 to 19.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday evening, Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the participants would present their art in 36 competitions of six categories.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and conveners Dr Sanay Sambhalkar and Sanjay Shinde were also present at the briefing.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the festival was not conducted during the last two years of Covid outbreak.

He said the CYF would be organised on the city campus.

Noted writer and director Arvind Jagtap will inaugurate the festival at 11 am on coming Sunday while actress Urmila Kanetkar-Kothare will be the guest of honour.

Prominent actors Bharat Ganeshpure and Suhas Shirsath will be the chief guests for the valedictory ceremony.

The prize distribution ceremony of the festival will be held on the main stage at 11 am on October 19.

The maximum age of a participant was increased from 25 years to 27 years.

There will be seven stages for the presentation of art. ‘Shobhayatra, a procession will be taken out at 8 am, on an inaugural day. The theme of the festival is ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The VC said that a total of 1650 students from 136 colleges registered for participation so far.

Box

Some of 36 arts in six categories are as follows;

--Music Section: Classical Singing, Classical Instruments, Light Singing (Indian and Western), Group Singing (Indian and Western), Folk Instruments, Qawwali and Jalsa

--Dance Section: Folk and Adivasi Dance, Classical Dance

--Drama Section: One-Act Play (Marathi/Hindi), Skit, Mimicry and Mime

--Fine Arts Category: Drawing, Collage, Poster, Sculpting, Cartoon, Rangoli, Spot Photography and Documentary

--Literary Section: Poetry Reading, Debate and Quiz-contest

--Maharashtra Folk Arts: Powada, Bharud, Vasudev, Gondhal, Bhajan, Folksong, Folk Drama and Lawni.