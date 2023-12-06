4 principles of Constitution kept our country united

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “ The four principles- Equality, Fraternity, Liberty and Social Justice-of Indian Constitution has kept all Indians united. The idealism of social equality that emerged out of the Constitution should become a part of the Indian's way of life and thinking, which will be a tribute to the true Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar,” said E Z Khobragade, the former gazetted officer.

He was speaking in a lecture organised on ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Indian Constitution’ at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday to observe Mahaparinirvan Din.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole chaired the programme. Pro-VC Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, director of students' development Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Management Council member Dr Ravikiran Sawant, and Nitin Jadhav were seated on the dais.

E Z Khobragade said that Dr Ambedkar is the real maker of modern India. “The Constitution has a big contribution to keeping united, the country which has diversity in language, culture and caste. Earlier, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath made an introductory speech. Dr Purushottam Deshmukh conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Mustajeeb Khan proposed a vote of thanks. VC Dr Promod Yeole also spoke.