4 two-wheeeler stolen in Waluj

Aurangabad, Dec 30:

The motorcycle thieves have become active in the Waluj area once again. Four incidents of two-wheeler thefts were reported in the Waluj MIDC police station.

Three motorcycles were stolen from Devdutta Housing Society, Bajajnagar on the same day. A motorcycle (MH17 BB 2325) of Sachin Dattatray Jadhav, Popat Gangadhar Landge IMH16 BP 9806) and a motorcycle of Dinkar Ramdas Kale (MH20 EX 2634) parked in the premises were stolen on December 23.

A motorcycle of Pandurang Vitthal Bhosale (Vadali, Kannad) was stolen from Wadgaon. Cases have been registered in Waluj MIDC police station.