4,193 children selected for RTE admissions

Aurangabad, April 6:

A total of 4,193 children’s names were found in the first selection list for the seats reserved in the district under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

It may be noted that the draw of lots was picked in Pune online on March 30. The first selection list was to be declared on Monday, but, it was announced on Tuesday as the website was facing a technical snag. The names of 4,193 children were figured in the first list for the academic year 2022-23.

A total of 25 per cent seats are reserved in private English schools for children belonging to the economically weaker class of society. Messages are being sent on the registered mobile of the parents of the candidates.

The RTE Cell urged parents to put their application number on the RTE portal to check their names in the list. The Education Department received 17,393 applications forms. The district has 4,301 seats in 575 schools for RTE admissions.

The parents can take a printout of their allotment letter by using their application number and password on admit card. They should visit the verification centre along with an allotment letter and documents to confirm their admission. If the parents face any problem in taking the allotment letter’s printout, may contact the nearest verification centre.