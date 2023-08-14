42 local teachers found position in A D Index ranking; Dr Jadhav tops in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr K M Jadhav, an Emeritus Professor, continued the first position within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) in A D Scientific Index 2023 for the consecutive third year.

He is a former head of the Physics Department of Bamu and has three patents to his credit. A D Scientific Index is a ranking and analysis system based on the scientific performance and the added value of the scientific productivity of individual scientists.

It uses nine parameters to show the ranking of scientists in 11 subjects like Arts, Business and Management, Economics and Econometrics, Education, Engineering and Technology, Philosophy, Medical and Health Sciences, Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences, through the surveys of scientists in 22,350 institutions of 218 countries.

One of the main parameters is research papers published during the last six years and world-level citations. Dr Jadhav who is an Emeritus professor at MGM University is in first place within the jurisdiction of Bamu while his ranking on the national level is 433 (top two per cent of the country), in Asia at 5 929 (top two per cent) and at global level 48,998 (top four per cent scientists).

42 teachers found a place in A D Index ranking

A total of 42 teaching faculties from the different departments of Bamu y were found places in the A D Index ranking. Among them, Dr M D Shirsath is on second place with Bamu’s jurisdiction while Dr Bhaskar Sathe is in third position. Names of some other scientists are as follows VC Dr K V Kale (four places in ranking), Ahmed A Hamoud (fifth place), Kirtiwant Ghadle (sixth), D K Gaikwad (seventh), Ramesh Manza (eighth), Dr Prashant Kharat (ninth) and Dr Ratnadeep Deshmukh (tenth).