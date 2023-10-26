42 year old contractor commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 42-year-old in Bajajnagar committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling fan. The incident occurred on Thursday in Waluj. The deceased has been identified as Eknath Sahebrao Shejul (bajajnagar).

According to police, Shejul was working as a labour contractor for the past few years. On Wednesday night, Shejul had went to his friend’s house. On Thursday, his friend noticed him hanging to the ceiling fan. He was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in an unconscious state. But doctors declared him dead on arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered in the Waluj MIDC police station. Constable Rekha Chande is further investigating the case.