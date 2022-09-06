48-yr-old woman booked with 5.5kg marijuana

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 6:

The Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) squad raided a house and seized a quantity of 5.521 kg of marijuana from the Mayur Park area. The name of the woman is Ranjana Sachinkumar Pande (48, Rameshwarnagar, Mayur Park - Harsul).

The crime branch police inspector Avinash Aghav said,” The Harsul police station has registered an offence against a woman under NDPS Act.”

The illegal business of marijuana was operated by a woman. Her husband was arrested while selling the ‘ganja’ and is presently cooling his heels in Harsul Jail for the past many years. Hence the woman continued the business after he shifted to jail.

Meanwhile, when produced in court, she was awarded police custody remand (PCR) till September 8, said the police.

The NDPS squad led by assistant police inspector Hareshwar Ghuge conducted the raid with his team comprising assistant PSI Naseem Khan and constables Mahesh Ugale, Dharmaraj Gaikwad, Suresh Bhise, Dutta Dubhalkar, Prajakta Waghmare, Arti Kusale and Rajendra Chaudhary. The value of seized material is Rs 67,672.

Harsul police station while registering the complaint Ranjana Pande came to know that she is also booked under NDPS Act by Cidco MIDC police station.

Meanwhile, the police also raided Ranjana Pande’s other house in Baluch Galli at Naregaon but found nothing. The cops learnt that the stock of marijuana was shifted from before conducting the raid.