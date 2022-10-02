496 candidates appear for MPSC main exams

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) conducted the main examinations for mechanical and technical services posts at two centres in the city on Saturday.

A total of 94.72 per cent of candidates were present for the mechanical services while 64.35 candidates took the test for technical service.

The test for the technical posts was held in the two sessions. The first session was from 11 am to 1 pm while the second was between 3 pm and 5 pm.

A total of 431 candidates took the test for technical service. For MPSC Technical service main examination, 65 candidates were present.

A total of 68 officers and employees were pressed into the service of the examination.