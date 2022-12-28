5 accidents reported on Samruddhi Super expressway

Aurangabad:

Thousands of vehicles ply on Samruddhi Super Communication expressway daily. The super expressway was dedicated to police on December 11.

The number of accidents is increasing due to different reasons. Four vehicles turned turtled because of tyre bursting, animals’ road crossing while one vehicle caught fire. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported.

The five accidents occurred at a 112 km distance in the district during the last 17 days. It passes through Aurangabad tehsil (35 villges), Gangapure (11 villages) and Vaijpur (15 vilalges), Jalna (25 villages).

Meanwhile, the chief engineer of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) B G Salunke said that besides highway traffic police, vehicles of MSRDC patrol the expressway.

The Corporation claimed that of providing quick response vehicles at 21 the interchanges along with a fuel facility, control room and aid for those who are injured while travelling.