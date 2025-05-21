5-year-old boy rescued from 25-feet deep pit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A five-year-old boy fell into a 25-feet deep abandoned grain storage pit while playing in Dinapur village, Paithan taluka, on Wednesday morning.

The boy has been identified as Shiv Rajdev (Dinapur, Paithan). Two local youths bravely descended into the pit using a rope and rescued the child safely. The incident took place behind the village Gram Panchayat office, where an old pit, originally dug for grain storage, still exists. While Shiv was playing near the pit, he accidentally fell into it. A young passerby heard the child crying and immediately alerted others. Acting swiftly, sarpanch Bhimrao Kanse, police sub-inspector Nilesh Shelke, Constable Somnath Tangade, and local villagers rushed to the spot. Two youths Tejas Barguje and Kailas Khatik volunteered to enter the pit using a rope. They successfully pulled out the trapped boy without any injuries. The timely action of these brave youths prevented a tragedy, and the entire village breathed a sigh of relief.