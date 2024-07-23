58 complaints filed against Kute of Dnyanradha Credit So; Rs 3.5 Cr fraud amount

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Complaints are increasing in the city against Suresh Kute of Dnyanradha Multi-State Co-op Credit Society which was very popular in the State. The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the city received 60 complaints since the first case was registered against him.

Suresh Kute lured thousands of people to deposit money in the Cooperative Society and get 12 per cent interest on the deposits.

However, the branches across the state were locked down after it ran into financial difficulties. Depositors trusted him due to his investment in Tirumala oil, dairy, automobile, engineering and other sectors.

The first case was registered against him in February 2024 after the depositors approached the court.

Since then, 18 cases have been registered at various places across the State against him. The 19th case of fraud was registered against him in the city on the complaint of retired teacher Madhav Hande on February 29.

EOW Police Inspector Sambhaji Pawar and Assistant Inspector Dnyaneshwar Awghad are investigating the case.

Crores of rupees deposited in Credit Society

Crores of rupees of more than 6 lakh depositors were deposited in the different 52 branches of the credit society, including Beed, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Ahmednagar. Beed police arrested the main accused from Hinjewadi in Pune on June 6. EOW of the city police received 60 complaints against him. The amount of the complainant is around Rs 3.5 crore.

But, many depositors are still hesitating to lodge a complaint in the hope of getting the money. Police Inspector Sambhaji Pawar appealed to the depositors to contact the EOW at the Police Commissionerate premises, with the deposit documents, copy of the passbook and identity card.

Scam in Rajasthani Credit Society

A fourth case has also been registered in the city against Rajasthani Multi-State Co-op Credit Society which started its journey from Parli. A total of 20 depositors have reported fraud of Rs 1.9 crore in the city.

Main accused Chandulal Biyani and his 18 accomplices have been at

large since January this year. Police have not been able to trace them.

Assistant Police Inspector Mohsin Syed's team stayed in Parli for 5 days for the investigation. Sources said that the team seized important documents related to the bank.