5K youths from district vaccinated on Day I

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 3:

The youngsters of Aurangabad (urban and rural sectors) responded to the special vaccination drive for them in a very positive way. They voluntarily reached the health centres either with their parents or with friends. Hence long queues were spotted at a few vaccination centres on the first day of the drive.

The youths, filled with zeal and enthusiasm, were spotted taking selfies at their respective health centre. The district administration has planned to vaccinate 2.13 lakh youths, in the age group of 15 years to 18 years, in the district. Of which, 1.43 lakh youths hail from the rural sector of the district and 69,998 hail from the urban sector.

5K vaccinated today

According to the district vaccination nodal officer Dr Mahesh Ladda, a total of 5,838 youths were vaccinated in the district through different health centres, till 5 pm.

Boxxxxxxx

Take vaccine to avoid closure of schools

The youths while speaking to the newspaper claimed that they were impatiently waiting for the vaccination drive for their age group. They were not fearing, instead, they underlined that the vaccine is their security and safety shield. The vaccination of youths would help prevent the spreading of Covid-19 in the district. Moreover, the situation would not come to close the schools. Hence, they appealed to their fellow colleagues to come forward and take the vaccine in large numbers.