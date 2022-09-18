6 kidnappers remanded in PC

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

The six kidnappers arrested kidnapping Vishwanath Rajale from Ibrahimpur Shivan in Karmad area on Saturday have been remanded in the police custody for seven days on Sunday.

The accused included Rajale’s own servant Deepak Bhagwat, his son Rohit Bhagwat, relatives Vikas Kharat, Pandurang Padol, Rohit Bhagwat, Rahul Gunjkar and Baban Wagh. Of which, Baban Wagh is a reporter of an U-tube channel, the police said.

Deepak was the worker in the farm of Rajale for the past four years and is the kingpin of the plot. He planned to kidnap Rajale with his son, relatives and friends and kept him in a tin shed at Pirsavangi in Badnapur tehsil. The accused demanded ransom to Rajale’s son to release his father. The police on the basis of the technical evidence traced their location and arrested them from Dawalwadi Shivar on Jalna Road on Saturday at around 9 pm. The police seized six mobile phones, two cars and other articles from them. Four more accused are still at large.