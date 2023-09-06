612 members respond to free health check-up camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Photographers Association and Jilha Marathi Patrakar Sangh, recently organised a free health check-up and Ayushman Bharat health card distribution camp at Patrakar bhavan. In all, 612 members and their families were examined in the camp held on behalf of Care Ciigma hospital.

On the first of the two-day camp, 247 people were examined and 365 people were examined on the second day. All members responded well. The camp revealed that 16 people were diagnosed with heart disease, 60 people had high blood pressure and 85 people had diabetes. Paras Goda of Care Ciigma Hospital, Atul Bhagure, Dr Priyanka Gadhe, Dr Shivani Jadhav, and other doctors conducted the health tests in the camp. Vinod Kakde, Rahul Jain, Ramesh Rawale, Sudhir Deshpande and others were present.