650 contract workers re-hired as Omicron, Covid patients increased

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

The administration of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has called back 650 contract employees with a rising number of Omicron and Covid patients in the city

It may be noted that the AMC had removed the contract employees four months ago. Over the past few days, Covid started spreading its tentacles. The AMC re-hired the employees considering their work experience in the past. Significantly, the August month salary of the employees not paid yet.

The administration of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and District Civil Hospital can also re-hire contract workers.

AMC had hired 766 health workers

The civic body had hired 766 health workers on a contract basis to deploy around the city to deal with the epidemic. They included doctors, nurses, health servants, peons, watchmen, laboratory technicians. In August last year, as the number of patients was declining, they were removed from the job. They were given salary regularly while they were kept waiting for the last month salary.