68 circles of Nanded and Hingoli receive downpour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Nanded and Hingoli districts in Marathwada have received heavy rainfall till today (Friday) morning. The downpour has been reported in 60 circles of the Nanded district and 8 circles of the Hingoli district. The rainwater entered many houses and shops in Hingoli district.

So far, 169 circles in the division have received heavy rainfall. The Nanded district has completed its annual average rainfall for the month of June and July. 68 per cent rainfall has been recorded in the district while Hingoli has received 51 per cent rainfall.

The Aurangabad division has received an average of 47 per cent rainfall. The district-wise percentage of rainfall recorded till today includes Aurangabad (40 pc), Jalna (40 pc), Beed (41 pc), Latur (43 pc), Dharashiv (42 pc) and Parbhani (34 pc).