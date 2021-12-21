7 corona suspects found positive on Tuesday
Published: December 21, 2021
Aurangabad, Dec 21:
In all, 7 corona suspects were found in the district on Tuesday. For details, refer the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from Kanchanwadi, Khadkeshwar (one each) and others – 3.
Patients found in rural area are from Sillod, Vaijapur (one each).
Final case tally in Aurangabad district on December 21.
New patients : 07 (City 05, rural 02)
Total patients: 1,48,735
Cured: 1,46,010
Discharged today: (City 05, Rural 01)
Active: 75
Active: 75

Deaths: 3650 (00 die on Monday)