7 corona suspects found positive on Tuesday

Aurangabad, Dec 21:

In all, 7 corona suspects were found in the district on Tuesday. For details, refer the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Kanchanwadi, Khadkeshwar (one each) and others – 3.

Patients found in rural area are from Sillod, Vaijapur (one each).

Final case tally in Aurangabad district on December 21.

New patients : 07 (City 05, rural 02)

Total patients: 1,48,735

Cured: 1,46,010

Discharged today: (City 05, Rural 01)

Active: 75

Deaths: 3650 (00 die on Monday)