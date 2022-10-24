70 Mandals from M’wada record 232 MM rainfall in Oct

Thick layers of mud surfaced in the farm fields after a downpour. The State Government has given compensation to farmers in two phases. Despite this, agricultural produces were damaged on a big level.

Farmers are in distress during the Diwali festival because of a natural calamity.

There are 450 mandals in the eight districts of the region while 310 of them, received torrential rains. All the 11 big dams of the region, excluding lower Dudhna, have 100 per cent storage.

The small and medium-level water reservoirs have 90 per cent storage of water.

The region recorded 911 mm of rainfall compared to the annual estimated 697 mm rainfall. This is 125 per cent of the annual average rainfall of the eight districts. The region received 1100 mm rainfall during the same period last year.

The excessive rainfall near the Diwali festival damaged crops during Kharif season. The crops which survived June, July and August months’ rainfall, are in danger due to retreating rain.

The Government has given Rs 1,700 crore as financial help to the farmers so far.

A total of 90 persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents while 1,257 animals (big and small) were killed in the rainy season. Also, 10,228 properties were damaged following heavy rainfall.

Copious rain in all Mandals

A total of 125 Mandals recorded heavy rains one time in rainy season followed by 89 Mandals (twice), 63 Mandals (thrice), 19 Mandals (four times), five Mandals (five times), and six Mandal (six times). Nanded district experienced heavy rainfall seven times. The retreating rain caused tremendous damage during the last ten days (from October 11 to 21).