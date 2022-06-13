8 booked for duping youths of Rs 58L on job lollipop

* Victims worked as health workers at Nanded, Pusad

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 13: Nine youths from Sillod and Bhokardan tehsils have been duped of Rs 58 lakh on the promise of helping them in getting government jobs in health department and eight persons were booked by the Sillod (rural) police in this connection.

Six of them have been identified as Pankaj Waman Kolhe alias Jaiswal (Ashirwad Apartment, Bhagatnagar, Nagpur), Warade an officer from Pune health department, Salve from sub-district hospital of Pusad, Patil, Raut (full names not available) and Arun Patil (TV Centre, Aurangabad). The names of two suspects were not available.

Police inspector Ashok Mudiraj said that the suspects obtained Rs 58 lakh from the complainant Ambadas Ukhaji Sonune (43, Koli Kotha, Bhokardan) on behalf of all victims near Bharadi Petrol Pump in Sillod in October 2021. The suspects prepared a bogus appointment letter of the department and gave it to the complainant and his relatives. They also took service of nine youths as health workers at Pusad, Guru Govindsingh District Hospital of Nanded for one and half months. Later, the suspects asked the candidates to go home and informed them that their permanent appointment letters would be sent on their home addresses. The youths received appointment letters through post after eight to ten days. In the letter, they were asked to join the duty at the office of the District Malaria Officer (Yavatmal). When the youths reached the office, the Malaria Officer informed them that their appointment letter was fake. On realising cheating, Sonune asked Pankaj to return their money. Kolhe informed Sonune that Rs 9 lakh taken from the two candidates were given to Arun Patil and one more person. When Sonune asked Patil for money, the latter issued a cheque of Rs 9 lakh on May 5, 2022. The cheque was bounced when deposited. Therefore, Sonune lodged a complaint with the police.