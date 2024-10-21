80-year-old's mangalsutra stolen in crowd during satsang

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A thief stole an 80-year-old woman's 3 tola mangalsutra while she was waiting in the crowd for Maharaj's darshan during a satsang. The incident occurred at sagar lawns near API corner at 1pm on Sunday.

Subhadra Jaryanaryan Mintri (resident of Vasundhara Colony, N-7 ) had attended a religious discourse by Shri Radhakrishna Maharaj at 10am . While heading to seek Maharaj's darshan at 1 pm, the thief took advantage of the crowd and stole her mangalsutra. A case has been registered at the MIDC Cidco police station. Further investigation is being conducted by officer Sanjay Nand.