9 tolas gold, diamond set worth Rs 10 L stolen from passenger’s bag

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 9 tolas of gold jewellery and a diamond set worth over Rs 10 lakhs were stolen from the bag of a business couple while boarding a bus at the central bus stand (CBS) at 6 am, on Monday.

Jaya, the wife of clothes merchant Narayan Kalani, wanted to go to Pune for a relative's wedding. Narayan had gone to the CBS at 5.30 am on Monday to drop his wife.

Jaya had taken her daughter's gold and diamond jewellery with her to wear for the wedding. She boarded the Shivai bus at 5.45 am. After getting a seat, she opened her bag to put her mobile phone.

She was surprised to not see the small jewellery purse. She contacted Narayan and asked him to check whether she had forgotten it at home. However, the purse was not found at home.

Later, she realised that it had been stolen at the CBS itself. PSI of Kranti Chowk Police Station Devidas Shewale is investigating further.

Suspected female thief got down from bus immediately

A woman aged between 40 and 45, wearing a saree and a handkerchief tied around her mouth, got into the bus with Jaya in the crowd and stood behind the driver's seat. She then got down from the vehicle immediately and ran out of the bus stop. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Stolen items

-3 tolas necklace, earring, 1 ring

-3 tolas gold necklace and 1 bangle

-Diamond necklace worth 10 L, 2 bangles, rings and bracelet

-3 tolas gold chain

-2 pearl bangles and a French company watch

Thieves menace in absence of police fear

Stalls permission has been granted to sell items inside the CBS. While only about ten people have permits while 30 to 40 hawkers were seen doing business at the bus station every day. Some of them recce passengers who have big bags and hint their accomplices to commit the theft. There have been frequent thefts at the bus station before. It seems that police are not paying attention to their menace.